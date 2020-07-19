All apartments in Glenmont
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:30 AM

13238 TIVOLI LAKE BOULEVARD

13238 Tivoli Lake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13238 Tivoli Lake Boulevard, Glenmont, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to rent a beautiful, spacious, 3 bed/4.5 bath, high-end luxury townhouse that is near Brookside Gardens, Wheaton Regional Park, METRO, Costco, Restaurants, Shopping & commuter routes (Near ICC & 495 )! Eat-in kitchen with beautiful finishes, island and table space. Separate dining room & living room. Finished entry level with garage and den. The 4th floor loft, which can be used as an additional sleeping room, has a full bath and a private outdoor patio with great views. Access to the community pools in Poplar Run: lap pool, kiddie pool, and large pool with water slide as well as Bike Trail, AWESOME Club House & Jogging / Walking Path. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13238 TIVOLI LAKE BOULEVARD have any available units?
13238 TIVOLI LAKE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenmont, MD.
What amenities does 13238 TIVOLI LAKE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 13238 TIVOLI LAKE BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13238 TIVOLI LAKE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
13238 TIVOLI LAKE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13238 TIVOLI LAKE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 13238 TIVOLI LAKE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenmont.
Does 13238 TIVOLI LAKE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 13238 TIVOLI LAKE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 13238 TIVOLI LAKE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13238 TIVOLI LAKE BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13238 TIVOLI LAKE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 13238 TIVOLI LAKE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 13238 TIVOLI LAKE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 13238 TIVOLI LAKE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 13238 TIVOLI LAKE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 13238 TIVOLI LAKE BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13238 TIVOLI LAKE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13238 TIVOLI LAKE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
