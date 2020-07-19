13238 TIVOLI LAKE BOULEVARD

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to rent a beautiful, spacious, 3 bed/4.5 bath, high-end luxury townhouse that is near Brookside Gardens, Wheaton Regional Park, METRO, Costco, Restaurants, Shopping & commuter routes (Near ICC & 495 )! Eat-in kitchen with beautiful finishes, island and table space. Separate dining room & living room. Finished entry level with garage and den. The 4th floor loft, which can be used as an additional sleeping room, has a full bath and a private outdoor patio with great views. Access to the community pools in Poplar Run: lap pool, kiddie pool, and large pool with water slide as well as Bike Trail, AWESOME Club House & Jogging / Walking Path. Welcome home!