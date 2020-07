Amenities

Please contact your Realtor to schedule a showing. Appointment required. Newly renovated single family home near the Glenmont Metro Station. Hardwood floors on the main and 2nd floor, ceramic tile in the kitchen and dining rooms, carpet in the family room, rec room, and office. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Large deck and off-street parking. Finished basement with rec room (fireplace), den/office, full bath, laundry/utility room, and exit to backyard. NO PETS ALLOWED