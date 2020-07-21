13131 Hutchinson Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LEASING REQUIREMENTS: $100,800 Annual Gross Household Income required with credit scores 600 and above. 12-month lease minimum, longer term leases preferred. No history of Non-Payment judgments or evictions. First months rent and security deposit ($2800) required at lease signing. Small Dogs considered on a Case by Case basis. For more information call us at 301-979-9009 Ext. 2 or email Apps@boomtowninc.com!



6 Bed 3.5 Bath SFH available now! Roughly 4000Sq Ft. of living space w/wonderful features! Hardwood Flooring and Great Natural light (including Bay Window) through main level with new neutral paint for a Bright & Airy feel! Kitchen has upgraded counters and eat-in dining space- double oven & gas grill on island- a chefs dream- host family for the holidays! Formal dining room and good size living rooms w/Fireplace. Upstairs has Master Suite with private bathroom and 4 additional secondary bedrooms. Basement has bedroom, full bath and storage room. Two Car Garage and driveway for off-street parking. Close to Glenmont Metro Station, Georgia Ave. and ICC (200), local restaurants, shopping and parks.



(RLNE5219079)