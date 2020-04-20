All apartments in Glenarden
Find more places like 7911 GLENARDEN PARKWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenarden, MD
/
7911 GLENARDEN PARKWAY
Last updated April 20 2020 at 4:06 AM

7911 GLENARDEN PARKWAY

7911 Glenarden Parkway · (301) 593-4811
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glenarden
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

7911 Glenarden Parkway, Glenarden, MD 20706
Glenarden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 918 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move-In Ready! Must See! Recently renovated 1-level, 3 bedroom, 1 bath home available to rent in Glenarden, MD. This home has many upgrades including: New wall cabinets, New laminate floors, New doors, Large new energy efficient windows in bedrooms, New washer/dryer combo, New dishwasher, New roof, New bath and Fenced yard. Location: Easily accessible to the Beltway and US-50. 4 minute drive to the Landover and New Carrollton Metro Stations. Near plenty of restaurants and shopping including Target, Starbucks, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chick-Fil-A, Chipotle, Panera, etc~. Minutes away from the Woodmore Town Center ~ Wegmans and Costco. Monthly Rent: $1,500 Security Deposit: 1 month's rent Minimum Income: $55K Good/Fair Credit OK. Two recent pay stubs and valid ID required. Tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7911 GLENARDEN PARKWAY have any available units?
7911 GLENARDEN PARKWAY has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7911 GLENARDEN PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
7911 GLENARDEN PARKWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7911 GLENARDEN PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 7911 GLENARDEN PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenarden.
Does 7911 GLENARDEN PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 7911 GLENARDEN PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 7911 GLENARDEN PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7911 GLENARDEN PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7911 GLENARDEN PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 7911 GLENARDEN PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 7911 GLENARDEN PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 7911 GLENARDEN PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7911 GLENARDEN PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7911 GLENARDEN PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7911 GLENARDEN PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7911 GLENARDEN PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7911 GLENARDEN PARKWAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Glenarden 3 BedroomsGlenarden Apartments with Garage
Glenarden Apartments with ParkingGlenarden Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Glenarden Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MD
South Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDLake Barcroft, VASeverna Park, MDMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDFort Hunt, VACalverton, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity