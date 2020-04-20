7911 GLENARDEN PARKWAY

Amenities

Move-In Ready! Must See! Recently renovated 1-level, 3 bedroom, 1 bath home available to rent in Glenarden, MD. This home has many upgrades including: New wall cabinets, New laminate floors, New doors, Large new energy efficient windows in bedrooms, New washer/dryer combo, New dishwasher, New roof, New bath and Fenced yard. Location: Easily accessible to the Beltway and US-50. 4 minute drive to the Landover and New Carrollton Metro Stations. Near plenty of restaurants and shopping including Target, Starbucks, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chick-Fil-A, Chipotle, Panera, etc~. Minutes away from the Woodmore Town Center ~ Wegmans and Costco. Monthly Rent: $1,500 Security Deposit: 1 month's rent Minimum Income: $55K Good/Fair Credit OK. Two recent pay stubs and valid ID required. Tenant pays all utilities.