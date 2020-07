Amenities

Nicely updated 3-level End-Unit Townhome, located near National Harbor and nearby commuter routes. Features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and the option of a 3rd bedroom on the lower level. Fully updated Full bath in the lower level features a walk-in shower and ceramic tile. The renovated kitchen has new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances and updated counters. Located near various shopping amenities, local parks, commuter routes and National Harbor/MGM. Move-in ready! Available now.