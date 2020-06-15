Avalon East Townhouse

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Beautifully updated Avalon Townhouse including the garage available Summer 2020.

Avalon East community rarely available for rent 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath spacious townhouse with a wood burning fireplace in the family room. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level, new stainless steel appliances with large deck off kitchen and family room. New ceramic floors, fixtures and mirrors in all bathrooms and a separate laundry room. Professionally painted interior and exterior with neutral colors. Upper level features Master suite with walk in closet and to other bedrooms that share a hallway bathroom. Lower level fixtures huge recreational room and a spacious storage room.

Amenities include tennis court, swimming pool and exercise room and barn. Walking path to nearby shopping and restaurants including Starbucks, Sinai Life Bridge Health, Barnes & Nobles and Trader Joe's. Convenient to I-695, I-795 and the New Wegmans and Shopping Center.



No Pets Allowed



