Garrison, MD
Avalon East Townhouse
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

Avalon East Townhouse

26 Peregrine Court · (443) 921-7799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

26 Peregrine Court, Garrison, MD 21208

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2795 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available 07/01/20 Beautifully updated Avalon Townhouse including the garage available Summer 2020.
Avalon East community rarely available for rent 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath spacious townhouse with a wood burning fireplace in the family room. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level, new stainless steel appliances with large deck off kitchen and family room. New ceramic floors, fixtures and mirrors in all bathrooms and a separate laundry room. Professionally painted interior and exterior with neutral colors. Upper level features Master suite with walk in closet and to other bedrooms that share a hallway bathroom. Lower level fixtures huge recreational room and a spacious storage room.
Amenities include tennis court, swimming pool and exercise room and barn. Walking path to nearby shopping and restaurants including Starbucks, Sinai Life Bridge Health, Barnes & Nobles and Trader Joe's. Convenient to I-695, I-795 and the New Wegmans and Shopping Center.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4095926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon East Townhouse have any available units?
Avalon East Townhouse has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Avalon East Townhouse have?
Some of Avalon East Townhouse's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon East Townhouse currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon East Townhouse isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon East Townhouse pet-friendly?
No, Avalon East Townhouse is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garrison.
Does Avalon East Townhouse offer parking?
Yes, Avalon East Townhouse does offer parking.
Does Avalon East Townhouse have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon East Townhouse offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon East Townhouse have a pool?
Yes, Avalon East Townhouse has a pool.
Does Avalon East Townhouse have accessible units?
No, Avalon East Townhouse does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon East Townhouse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon East Townhouse has units with dishwashers.
Does Avalon East Townhouse have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avalon East Townhouse has units with air conditioning.
