Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly rehabbed 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath for Rent in Queen Anne Village/Owings Mills. This like new super clean property has been taken care of with meticulous details. Includes off-street parking. Just installed granite and fresh paint. Like new carpet, appliances, upgrades, etc.. Experienced local landlord. No pets, No smoking. 575 Credit Minimum Score. Vouchers accepted.