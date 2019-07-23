All apartments in Garrison
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

8223 Township Drive

8223 Township Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8223 Township Drive, Garrison, MD 21117

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
8223 Township Drive Available 08/01/19 Gorgeous Brick-Front Townhome in McDonogh Township - Gorgeous brick front townhouse in McDonogh Township with new carpet & fresh paint throughout. The bright eat-in kitchen has a pantry and lots of cabinet space. The huge living room and dining room combo features a slider to the custom deck overlooking the fenced rear yard. The master suite offers lots of closet space and an attached private bath. The finished lower level includes a spacious rec room, laundry and storage area and it walks out to the rear yard. This location is convenient to shopping, restaurants, the Metro & major commuter routes.

(RLNE3335937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8223 Township Drive have any available units?
8223 Township Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garrison, MD.
Is 8223 Township Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8223 Township Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8223 Township Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8223 Township Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garrison.
Does 8223 Township Drive offer parking?
No, 8223 Township Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8223 Township Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8223 Township Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8223 Township Drive have a pool?
No, 8223 Township Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8223 Township Drive have accessible units?
No, 8223 Township Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8223 Township Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8223 Township Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8223 Township Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8223 Township Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
