82 HAMLET DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Stunning Brick Front 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome In McDonough Township. This Home Offers Hardwood Floors, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances & Ample Storage Space, Half Bathroom On The Main, & Deck Access From Living Room To Wooded Yard. Upper Level Includes Three Spacious Bedrooms With Huge Closets, Master Bedroom En Suite & Wall To Wall Carpeting. Lower Level Offers A Perfect Area ForEntertaining With Its Huge Family/Game Room With Wood Burning Fireplace & Walk-Out To Huge Yard. Bonus Features Include Vaulted Ceilings, Multiple Sky Lights, Berber Carpet, Fresh Paint, Access To Tons Of Shops & Restaurants. Pets Are Case By Case & Must Be Under 25lbs. Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance. **24 HOUR NOTICE. SHOWINGS SAT, SUN, MONDAY ONLY. TENANT MUST BE PRESENT**