8026 UPPERFIELD COURT

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Rarely available EOG with loft and finished walk-out lower level. Features new oak floors throughout main level, fully equipped remodeled kitchen with stunning granite, and freshly painted interior with a soft neutral palette. Lovely master bath with custom tile, soaking tub, two vanities, and separate shower. Stairs from master bedroom to spacious loft/studio space. Oversize rear deck overlooks a serene wooded setting, just steps from the community walking trail. A jewel of a location, convenient to so much, in absolute mint, move-in condition.