Home
/
Garrison, MD
/
8026 UPPERFIELD COURT
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:18 PM

8026 UPPERFIELD COURT

8026 Upperfield Ct · No Longer Available
Location

8026 Upperfield Ct, Garrison, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rarely available EOG with loft and finished walk-out lower level. Features new oak floors throughout main level, fully equipped remodeled kitchen with stunning granite, and freshly painted interior with a soft neutral palette. Lovely master bath with custom tile, soaking tub, two vanities, and separate shower. Stairs from master bedroom to spacious loft/studio space. Oversize rear deck overlooks a serene wooded setting, just steps from the community walking trail. A jewel of a location, convenient to so much, in absolute mint, move-in condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8026 UPPERFIELD COURT have any available units?
8026 UPPERFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garrison, MD.
What amenities does 8026 UPPERFIELD COURT have?
Some of 8026 UPPERFIELD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8026 UPPERFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8026 UPPERFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8026 UPPERFIELD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8026 UPPERFIELD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garrison.
Does 8026 UPPERFIELD COURT offer parking?
No, 8026 UPPERFIELD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8026 UPPERFIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8026 UPPERFIELD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8026 UPPERFIELD COURT have a pool?
No, 8026 UPPERFIELD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8026 UPPERFIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 8026 UPPERFIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8026 UPPERFIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8026 UPPERFIELD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8026 UPPERFIELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8026 UPPERFIELD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
