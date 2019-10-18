All apartments in Garrison
Find more places like 2728 SPRING HILL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garrison, MD
/
2728 SPRING HILL ROAD
Last updated October 18 2019 at 12:13 AM

2728 SPRING HILL ROAD

2728 Spring Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2728 Spring Hill Road, Garrison, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning colonial home in Greenspring Valley! This place is loaded with charm and has so much to offer. Complete with exposed beams, gleaming hardwood floors, a master suite on the 1st floor with cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet and private patio, large master bath with jetted tub and separate shower with a frameless glass enclosure, beautiful hardwood floors, a wood stove to keep you warm in he winter, updated gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, a fully covered patio, 2 or 3 bedrooms on the upper floor. The large backyard is flat and fully fenced with an oversized shed that will convey wit the sale of the home. Schedule to go see this home asap!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 SPRING HILL ROAD have any available units?
2728 SPRING HILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garrison, MD.
What amenities does 2728 SPRING HILL ROAD have?
Some of 2728 SPRING HILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728 SPRING HILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2728 SPRING HILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 SPRING HILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2728 SPRING HILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garrison.
Does 2728 SPRING HILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2728 SPRING HILL ROAD offers parking.
Does 2728 SPRING HILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2728 SPRING HILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 SPRING HILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 2728 SPRING HILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2728 SPRING HILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2728 SPRING HILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 SPRING HILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2728 SPRING HILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2728 SPRING HILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2728 SPRING HILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Garrison Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDRandallstown, MDPikesville, MDLochearn, MDReisterstown, MDMilford Mill, MDMays Chapel, MD
Timonium, MDLutherville, MDCatonsville, MDEldersburg, MDArbutus, MDLansdowne, MDIlchester, MDParkville, MDLinthicum, MDCarney, MDElkridge, MDBrooklyn Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College