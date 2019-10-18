2728 SPRING HILL ROAD

Amenities

Stunning colonial home in Greenspring Valley! This place is loaded with charm and has so much to offer. Complete with exposed beams, gleaming hardwood floors, a master suite on the 1st floor with cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet and private patio, large master bath with jetted tub and separate shower with a frameless glass enclosure, beautiful hardwood floors, a wood stove to keep you warm in he winter, updated gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, a fully covered patio, 2 or 3 bedrooms on the upper floor. The large backyard is flat and fully fenced with an oversized shed that will convey wit the sale of the home. Schedule to go see this home asap!