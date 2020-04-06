210 GARRISON FOREST ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful setting overlooks the Garrison Forest School paddocks and riding grounds. Very spacious 4 BR home with saltwater pool and hot tub, big deck and Florida room off the eat-in kitchen. Open floor plan, bright and airy, closets galore, fully improved walkout basement. 1st floor laundry room with built-ins and laundry chute from MBR. 2 gas fireplaces, 3 1/2 baths. Over an acre of property has child's playhouse in rear yard, big storage shed for garden and pool accessories. Oversize 2 car garage plus carport for utility vehicle. Immediate possession.