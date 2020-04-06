All apartments in Garrison
Find more places like 210 GARRISON FOREST ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garrison, MD
/
210 GARRISON FOREST ROAD
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

210 GARRISON FOREST ROAD

210 Garrison Forest Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

210 Garrison Forest Road, Garrison, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful setting overlooks the Garrison Forest School paddocks and riding grounds. Very spacious 4 BR home with saltwater pool and hot tub, big deck and Florida room off the eat-in kitchen. Open floor plan, bright and airy, closets galore, fully improved walkout basement. 1st floor laundry room with built-ins and laundry chute from MBR. 2 gas fireplaces, 3 1/2 baths. Over an acre of property has child's playhouse in rear yard, big storage shed for garden and pool accessories. Oversize 2 car garage plus carport for utility vehicle. Immediate possession.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 11 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 GARRISON FOREST ROAD have any available units?
210 GARRISON FOREST ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garrison, MD.
What amenities does 210 GARRISON FOREST ROAD have?
Some of 210 GARRISON FOREST ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 GARRISON FOREST ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
210 GARRISON FOREST ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 GARRISON FOREST ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 210 GARRISON FOREST ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garrison.
Does 210 GARRISON FOREST ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 210 GARRISON FOREST ROAD offers parking.
Does 210 GARRISON FOREST ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 GARRISON FOREST ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 GARRISON FOREST ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 210 GARRISON FOREST ROAD has a pool.
Does 210 GARRISON FOREST ROAD have accessible units?
No, 210 GARRISON FOREST ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 210 GARRISON FOREST ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 GARRISON FOREST ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 GARRISON FOREST ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 GARRISON FOREST ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Garrison Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDRandallstown, MDPikesville, MDLochearn, MDReisterstown, MDMilford Mill, MDMays Chapel, MD
Timonium, MDLutherville, MDCatonsville, MDEldersburg, MDArbutus, MDLansdowne, MDIlchester, MDParkville, MDLinthicum, MDCarney, MDElkridge, MDBrooklyn Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College