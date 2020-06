Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Total renovated 3 level end unit town home with a fenced yard. This home has a new kitchen with granite counter. Master bedroom has walk in closet, updated bathrooms, new flooring, and fresh paint. Residents have access to community pools, tennis courts and more! Close to shopping, public transportation, restaurants, 270, 355, Kentlands, RIO, Crown and MARC Train.