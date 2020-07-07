All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:15 PM

233 PARKVIEW AVENUE

233 Parkview Avenue · (301) 580-3837
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

233 Parkview Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2583 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious townhome in great community. Home boasts 3 bedrooms, 3.5 full baths, gourmet kitchen, hardwoods, and tons of space. The current tenant has taken very good care of this home. It will be hard to find a more pristine rental than this one. There are lots of amenities within the community: walking paths, pool, play areas, and much more. Location is ideal with the new exit from 270 now opened, you are minutes away from getting on and off the exit.Home is ready to take care of a new family!***Please wear masks when viewing the property. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 PARKVIEW AVENUE have any available units?
233 PARKVIEW AVENUE has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
Is 233 PARKVIEW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
233 PARKVIEW AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 PARKVIEW AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 233 PARKVIEW AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 233 PARKVIEW AVENUE offer parking?
No, 233 PARKVIEW AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 233 PARKVIEW AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 PARKVIEW AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 PARKVIEW AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 233 PARKVIEW AVENUE has a pool.
Does 233 PARKVIEW AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 233 PARKVIEW AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 233 PARKVIEW AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 PARKVIEW AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 233 PARKVIEW AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 PARKVIEW AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 233 PARKVIEW AVENUE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

