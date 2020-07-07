233 PARKVIEW AVENUE

Amenities

Spacious townhome in great community. Home boasts 3 bedrooms, 3.5 full baths, gourmet kitchen, hardwoods, and tons of space. The current tenant has taken very good care of this home. It will be hard to find a more pristine rental than this one. There are lots of amenities within the community: walking paths, pool, play areas, and much more. Location is ideal with the new exit from 270 now opened, you are minutes away from getting on and off the exit.Home is ready to take care of a new family!***Please wear masks when viewing the property. ***