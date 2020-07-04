8066 WESTSIDE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath 3 level end unit townhome with 2 car garage with remote overlooking lush common area in sought after amenity filled Maple Lawn Community! Move your family right into this spacious, functional and beautiful home featuring windows on 3 sides, high ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, on trend neutral paint, recessed lighting and stunning finishing touches. Main level has light filled foyer w/hardwood, large bedroom/office and full bath. Upstairs you will find the formal dining room w/crown molding and a light filled open floor plan with a stunning gourmet kitchen boasting an abundance of 42 inch cabinetry, gleaming granite countertops and quality stainless steel appliances including gas cooktop, built-in microwave, wall oven and French door refrigerator. A huge island/breakfast bar is perfect for daily dining and entertaining! The spacious adjoining family room has a sleek gas fireplace and French doors to deck w/grill! Hardwoods continue to the upper most level landing where you will find a large master bedroom w/2 walk in closets and en suite bath with Roman shower with dual showerheads and decorative tile inlay. Down the hall are 2 more cheerful bedrooms, another lovely full bath and a bedroom level laundry room. Community amenities include pool, gym, playgrounds, soccer field, basketball & tennis courts, shopping and dining, walking accessibility. Owner pays HOA which includes snow and trash removal, party room, meeting room, community center, jog/walk paths, picnic area, common grounds.