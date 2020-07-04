All apartments in Fulton
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

8066 WESTSIDE BOULEVARD

8066 Westside Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8066 Westside Boulevard, Fulton, MD 20759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath 3 level end unit townhome with 2 car garage with remote overlooking lush common area in sought after amenity filled Maple Lawn Community! Move your family right into this spacious, functional and beautiful home featuring windows on 3 sides, high ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, on trend neutral paint, recessed lighting and stunning finishing touches. Main level has light filled foyer w/hardwood, large bedroom/office and full bath. Upstairs you will find the formal dining room w/crown molding and a light filled open floor plan with a stunning gourmet kitchen boasting an abundance of 42 inch cabinetry, gleaming granite countertops and quality stainless steel appliances including gas cooktop, built-in microwave, wall oven and French door refrigerator. A huge island/breakfast bar is perfect for daily dining and entertaining! The spacious adjoining family room has a sleek gas fireplace and French doors to deck w/grill! Hardwoods continue to the upper most level landing where you will find a large master bedroom w/2 walk in closets and en suite bath with Roman shower with dual showerheads and decorative tile inlay. Down the hall are 2 more cheerful bedrooms, another lovely full bath and a bedroom level laundry room. Community amenities include pool, gym, playgrounds, soccer field, basketball & tennis courts, shopping and dining, walking accessibility. Owner pays HOA which includes snow and trash removal, party room, meeting room, community center, jog/walk paths, picnic area, common grounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8066 WESTSIDE BOULEVARD have any available units?
8066 WESTSIDE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton, MD.
What amenities does 8066 WESTSIDE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8066 WESTSIDE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8066 WESTSIDE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8066 WESTSIDE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8066 WESTSIDE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 8066 WESTSIDE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton.
Does 8066 WESTSIDE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 8066 WESTSIDE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 8066 WESTSIDE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8066 WESTSIDE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8066 WESTSIDE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 8066 WESTSIDE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 8066 WESTSIDE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8066 WESTSIDE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8066 WESTSIDE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8066 WESTSIDE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8066 WESTSIDE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8066 WESTSIDE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

