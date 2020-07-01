7822 TILGHMAN STREET

Amenities

5 bedroom with 3.5 bath townhome located in Maple Lawn community offers an open concept main level. The living and dining room combination gives an abundance of natural lighting. Kitchen features upgraded countertops, a butler's pantry, gas cooktop, 42" cabinetry, and an island with a prep sink, breakfast bar and pendant lighting. The family room highlights a gas burning fireplace and French door leading to the fenced backyard. Spacious Owner's Suites with 2 walk in closets, soaking tub, dual vanity, and separate shower. The top level provide a loft, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Entry level bedroom, full bath and recreation room. Roomy backyard undergoing professional landscaping and installation of patio to be completed shortly. Detached 2 car garage. Enjoy all Maple Lawn community amenities including a community center, pool, picnic pavilions, trails, playgrounds, and more!