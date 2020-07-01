All apartments in Fulton
7822 TILGHMAN STREET
7822 TILGHMAN STREET

7822 Tilghman Street · No Longer Available
Location

7822 Tilghman Street, Fulton, MD 20759

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
5 bedroom with 3.5 bath townhome located in Maple Lawn community offers an open concept main level. The living and dining room combination gives an abundance of natural lighting. Kitchen features upgraded countertops, a butler's pantry, gas cooktop, 42" cabinetry, and an island with a prep sink, breakfast bar and pendant lighting. The family room highlights a gas burning fireplace and French door leading to the fenced backyard. Spacious Owner's Suites with 2 walk in closets, soaking tub, dual vanity, and separate shower. The top level provide a loft, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Entry level bedroom, full bath and recreation room. Roomy backyard undergoing professional landscaping and installation of patio to be completed shortly. Detached 2 car garage. Enjoy all Maple Lawn community amenities including a community center, pool, picnic pavilions, trails, playgrounds, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7822 TILGHMAN STREET have any available units?
7822 TILGHMAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton, MD.
What amenities does 7822 TILGHMAN STREET have?
Some of 7822 TILGHMAN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7822 TILGHMAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7822 TILGHMAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7822 TILGHMAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7822 TILGHMAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton.
Does 7822 TILGHMAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7822 TILGHMAN STREET offers parking.
Does 7822 TILGHMAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7822 TILGHMAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7822 TILGHMAN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 7822 TILGHMAN STREET has a pool.
Does 7822 TILGHMAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 7822 TILGHMAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7822 TILGHMAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7822 TILGHMAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7822 TILGHMAN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7822 TILGHMAN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

