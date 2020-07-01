7666 PRESIDENT STREET

Amenities
Beautiful townhouse located on a quiet street, very close to the community center, field and pool. Located in the Fulton Elementary, Lime Kiln Middle and Reservoir school district. Lovely 3 finished levels, gas fireplace and ceiling fans in every room , stainless steel GE Profile appliances, hardwood floors throughout, brick courtyard and detached 2 car garage. Second floor office easily used as a fourth bedroom. New energy efficient HVAC and water heater as of June 2019. This is a must see!