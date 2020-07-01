All apartments in Fulton
Find more places like 7666 PRESIDENT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton, MD
/
7666 PRESIDENT STREET
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:25 AM

7666 PRESIDENT STREET

7666 President Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fulton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7666 President Street, Fulton, MD 20759

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful townhouse located on a quiet street, very close to the community center, field and pool. Located in the Fulton Elementary, Lime Kiln Middle and Reservoir school district. Lovely 3 finished levels, gas fireplace and ceiling fans in every room , stainless steel GE Profile appliances, hardwood floors throughout, brick courtyard and detached 2 car garage. Second floor office easily used as a fourth bedroom. New energy efficient HVAC and water heater as of June 2019. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7666 PRESIDENT STREET have any available units?
7666 PRESIDENT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton, MD.
What amenities does 7666 PRESIDENT STREET have?
Some of 7666 PRESIDENT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7666 PRESIDENT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7666 PRESIDENT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7666 PRESIDENT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7666 PRESIDENT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton.
Does 7666 PRESIDENT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7666 PRESIDENT STREET offers parking.
Does 7666 PRESIDENT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7666 PRESIDENT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7666 PRESIDENT STREET have a pool?
Yes, 7666 PRESIDENT STREET has a pool.
Does 7666 PRESIDENT STREET have accessible units?
No, 7666 PRESIDENT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7666 PRESIDENT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7666 PRESIDENT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 7666 PRESIDENT STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7666 PRESIDENT STREET has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vine
10945 Price Manor Way
Fulton, MD 20759

Similar Pages

Fulton 1 BedroomsFulton 2 Bedrooms
Fulton Apartments with PoolFulton Dog Friendly Apartments
Fulton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDCoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MD
Mitchellville, MDCloverly, MDGreat Falls, VASeverna Park, MDEldersburg, MDWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDCalverton, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College