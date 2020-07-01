7666 PRESIDENT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage

Beautiful townhouse located on a quiet street, very close to the community center, field and pool. Located in the Fulton Elementary, Lime Kiln Middle and Reservoir school district. Lovely 3 finished levels, gas fireplace and ceiling fans in every room , stainless steel GE Profile appliances, hardwood floors throughout, brick courtyard and detached 2 car garage. Second floor office easily used as a fourth bedroom. New energy efficient HVAC and water heater as of June 2019. This is a must see!