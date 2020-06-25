7550-2 MORRIS ST #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Gorgeous top floor condo with elevator and one car garage. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a den/office. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, a fabulous kitchen with granite tops, stainless steel appliances, and a gas fireplace. The spacious owner's suite features an oversized walk in closet and private bath. All carpeting being replaced and completely repainted for new tenant. Close to all of Maple Lawn's shopping/dining & all other amenities. And, the best place to watch Maple Lawn's annual Fireworks display!