Fulton, MD
7550-2 MORRIS ST #2
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

7550-2 MORRIS ST #2

7550 Morris St · No Longer Available
Location

7550 Morris St, Fulton, MD 20759

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Gorgeous top floor condo with elevator and one car garage. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a den/office. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, a fabulous kitchen with granite tops, stainless steel appliances, and a gas fireplace. The spacious owner's suite features an oversized walk in closet and private bath. All carpeting being replaced and completely repainted for new tenant. Close to all of Maple Lawn's shopping/dining & all other amenities. And, the best place to watch Maple Lawn's annual Fireworks display!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7550-2 MORRIS ST #2 have any available units?
7550-2 MORRIS ST #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton, MD.
What amenities does 7550-2 MORRIS ST #2 have?
Some of 7550-2 MORRIS ST #2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7550-2 MORRIS ST #2 currently offering any rent specials?
7550-2 MORRIS ST #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7550-2 MORRIS ST #2 pet-friendly?
No, 7550-2 MORRIS ST #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton.
Does 7550-2 MORRIS ST #2 offer parking?
Yes, 7550-2 MORRIS ST #2 offers parking.
Does 7550-2 MORRIS ST #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7550-2 MORRIS ST #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7550-2 MORRIS ST #2 have a pool?
No, 7550-2 MORRIS ST #2 does not have a pool.
Does 7550-2 MORRIS ST #2 have accessible units?
No, 7550-2 MORRIS ST #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 7550-2 MORRIS ST #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7550-2 MORRIS ST #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7550-2 MORRIS ST #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7550-2 MORRIS ST #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
