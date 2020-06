Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Luxury End Unit in sought after Maple Lawn community with attached garage and loaded with upgrades. Gorgeous kitchen with granite breakfast bar and gas stove. Gleaming hardwoods in all living areas. Large Master BR & Bath with double granite vanities, laundry on same level as bedrooms for maximum convenience. All the amazing amenities of Maple Lawn (outdoor pool, tennis, fitness center, playgrounds, etc.) INCLUDED in rent. Walk to restaurants and shops, No pets, Ideal commuter location