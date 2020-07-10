All apartments in Fulton
Find more places like 11120 RADCLIFF LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton, MD
/
11120 RADCLIFF LANE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

11120 RADCLIFF LANE

11120 Radcliff Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fulton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11120 Radcliff Lane, Fulton, MD 20759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 4BR/4.5BA end-unit town home located in highly sought after West Side section of Maple Lawn. . Beautiful hardwood floors and high-end finishes throughout. Main level with a gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances and large center island. A large living room, with a gas fireplace, opens out to a deck. Upstairs, a large master suite with en-suite bathroom and 2 big walk-in closets. Two more bedrooms, both with ample closets, a second full bathroom and full size washer & dryer complete this level. A 4th bedroom with a third full bath and a walk-out roof deck complete the top floor. 3D tour, Photos and Floor Plans available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11120 RADCLIFF LANE have any available units?
11120 RADCLIFF LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton, MD.
What amenities does 11120 RADCLIFF LANE have?
Some of 11120 RADCLIFF LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11120 RADCLIFF LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11120 RADCLIFF LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11120 RADCLIFF LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11120 RADCLIFF LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton.
Does 11120 RADCLIFF LANE offer parking?
No, 11120 RADCLIFF LANE does not offer parking.
Does 11120 RADCLIFF LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11120 RADCLIFF LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11120 RADCLIFF LANE have a pool?
No, 11120 RADCLIFF LANE does not have a pool.
Does 11120 RADCLIFF LANE have accessible units?
No, 11120 RADCLIFF LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11120 RADCLIFF LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11120 RADCLIFF LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11120 RADCLIFF LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11120 RADCLIFF LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vine
10945 Price Manor Way
Fulton, MD 20759

Similar Pages

Fulton 1 BedroomsFulton 2 Bedrooms
Fulton Accessible ApartmentsFulton Apartments with Parking
Fulton Apartments with PoolAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDCoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MD
Mitchellville, MDCloverly, MDGreat Falls, VASeverna Park, MDEldersburg, MDWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDCalverton, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College