11120 RADCLIFF LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous 4BR/4.5BA end-unit town home located in highly sought after West Side section of Maple Lawn. . Beautiful hardwood floors and high-end finishes throughout. Main level with a gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances and large center island. A large living room, with a gas fireplace, opens out to a deck. Upstairs, a large master suite with en-suite bathroom and 2 big walk-in closets. Two more bedrooms, both with ample closets, a second full bathroom and full size washer & dryer complete this level. A 4th bedroom with a third full bath and a walk-out roof deck complete the top floor. 3D tour, Photos and Floor Plans available!