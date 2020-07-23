Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:43 AM

180 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Friendship Heights Village, MD

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Friendship Heights Village provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in.

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
4550 N PARK AVENUE
4550 North Park Avenue, Friendship Heights Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1540 sqft
First time this floor plan available as a rental. Nearly impossible to rent a 3 bedroom at The Carleton. Corner unit with double exposure, park views and massive balcony.
1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
6681 Hillandale Rd
6681 Hillandale Road, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1408 sqft
6681 Hillandale Rd Available 08/29/20 Remarkable Renovation Next to Downtown Bethesda! - Absolutely remarkable renovation of a townhome a short walk to downtown Bethesda and the Metro.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
5217 Westbard Ave
5217 Westbard Avenue, Bethesda, MD
CARE FREE LIVING AT ITS BEST - SPACIOUS GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE 4 BR 3 1/2 BA OVER 3000 SFT - FLOODED W/LIGHT - FEATURES 3 LEVELS, 9 FEET CEILINGS, HARDWD FLOORS THRU OUT, CROWN &amp; CHAIR MOLDINGS, WET BAR, GORGEOUS KITCHEN -S/S APPLIANCES - GRANITE

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
5321 ALLANDALE ROAD
5321 Allandale Road, Bethesda, MD
Quintessential center hall colonial in the Green Acres section of the Westbrook Neighborhood. Five bedrooms and two full baths up.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5203 CROWN ST #2
5203 Crown Street, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,825
Well-maintained all-brick townhome in desired location! ALL WALLPAPER HAS JUST BEEN REMOVED - if you saw it before, please come take a second look - it's a winner now!! Nice wood floors on 1st and 2nd floors.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Somerset
5410 SURREY ST
5410 Surrey Street, Somerset, MD
Spacious contemporary in Somerset.Renovated kitchen with new appliances and dining area with fireplace.Large living room with fireplace. Wood floors3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on main level. Master has a large bathroom and walk in closet.

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
5326 43RD STREET NW
5326 43rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
3068 sqft
Fabulous location in the heart of Chevy Chase, walk to Metro, shops, restaurants. Tastefully renovated, spacious 3 bdrm, 3.5 ba with open floorpan.

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
5327 43rd Street Northwest
5327 43rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Absolutely gorgeous and updated 4BR/3.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
4870 Chevy Chase Drive
4870 Chevy Chase Drive, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1500 sqft
Convenient location - situated close to public transportation and ON the beautiful Norwood park Join a safe and welcoming community! Great for working Bethesda professionals and DC commuters Beautiful and peaceful outdoor deck that backs onto

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
5610 WISCONSIN AVENUE
5610 Wisconsin Ave, Montgomery County, MD
ready to move into luxurious condo in Somerset House II. Top of the line finishes throughout. Completely Renovated in 2020

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
4715 BRANDYWINE ST NW
4715 Brandywine Street Northwest, Washington, DC
The newly renovated and expanded home is in a great location in AU Park, close to Friendship Heights, Tenleytown and Spring Valley. The welcoming front porch leads to a spacious living room with fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
5520 WESTBARD AVENUE
5520 Westbard Avenue, Bethesda, MD
This is a light and bright charming 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom beautiful home. The house features hardwood floors throughout , stylish tile and wood flooring in the kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE
6747 Kenwood Forest Lane, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1164 sqft
3 bedroom /2.5 bath town home . Available 7/1/20! Pets on case by case basis. Washer/dryer in unit! Walkable to downtown Bethesda and all the shops, restaurants, and entertainment.

1 of 55

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
4817 CHEVY CHASE BOULEVARD
4817 Chevy Chase Boulevard, Bethesda, MD
STUNNING, UNIQUE & EXCITING CUSTOM DESIGN IN THIS EXECUTIVE RENTAL - NOT YOUR TYPICAL HO-HUM COOKIE CUTTER DESIGN! PLUS location, location, location! Two redline metro stations nearby: Bethesda & Friendship Heights.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:43 AM
14 Units Available
Adams Morgan
The Argonne
1629 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,998
1308 sqft
What makes The Argonne Apartments a great place to live? We're happy you asked. Luxury, quality and style are what make The Argonne Apartments a great place to live.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 23 at 06:21 AM
$
38 Units Available
Adams Morgan
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$6,230
1389 sqft
Restored parquet and a grand piano. Original travertine and modern marble. Discover the renaissance of city living at Modera Sedici, distinguished Washington DC apartments on the venerable grounds of the former Italian Embassy.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:20 AM
26 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:05 AM
8 Units Available
Maywood
Cherry Hill
2120 N Monroe St, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1411 sqft
NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Cherry Hill offers premium choices for downtown luxury apartment living in Arlington, Virginia. Offering oversized 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments, many with a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,690
1444 sqft
Live in the heart of downtown, tucked away yet steps from it all — grocery essentials at the Bethesda Farmer’s Market, Giant, Trader Joe’s, independent films at Bethesda Row Cinema, spin sessions at SoulCycle, and happy hour at Mon Ami Gabi.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
24 Units Available
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$8,444
1773 sqft
Convenient location just minutes from Foggy Bottom Metro and George Washington University campus. Luxurious apartments with in-unit laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents can enjoy pool, pool table, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
9 Units Available
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,658
1325 sqft
Located just off Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda's most desirable location. Food, nightlife and shopping nearby. 24-hour gym, yoga and cool clubhouse for all tenants. Convenient key fob access for easy and safe entry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
11 Units Available
Rollingwood Apartments
2535 Ross Rd, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1100 sqft
Spacious apartment homes in a garden-style community just a metro ride from downtown Washington DC. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with a breakfast bar and pantry. Residents' amenities include a playground, swimming pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
82 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1850 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
53 Units Available
Summit Hills
8484 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1200 sqft
Spacious, fully equipped apartment homes close to the metro station. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, community garden, putting green, swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Pet-sitting and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Friendship Heights Village, MD

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Friendship Heights Village provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Friendship Heights Village. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

