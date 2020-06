Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful split foyer home on a large, nearly 1 full acre private lot. Attached 2-car garage, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher and breakfast area that opens to the rear deck. Main level living room with family room, bedroom and full bath in the lower level that also opens to a rear patio. New carpet throughout! 7 miles to Joint Base Andrews, 9 miles to National Harbor, and 6 miles to the Beltway/495.