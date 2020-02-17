Majestic Colonial Brick Front for rent (former model home). 4 large bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms with Garage office space and 4 car driveway, finish basement Corner lot. Call Glenda for your appointment to Show
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8700 FRAN DEL DRIVE have any available units?
8700 FRAN DEL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Friendly, MD.
What amenities does 8700 FRAN DEL DRIVE have?
Some of 8700 FRAN DEL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8700 FRAN DEL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8700 FRAN DEL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.