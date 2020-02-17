All apartments in Friendly
Last updated February 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

8700 FRAN DEL DRIVE

8700 Fran Del Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8700 Fran Del Drive, Friendly, MD 20744

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Majestic Colonial Brick Front for rent (former model home). 4 large bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms with Garage office space and 4 car driveway, finish basement Corner lot. Call Glenda for your appointment to Show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8700 FRAN DEL DRIVE have any available units?
8700 FRAN DEL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Friendly, MD.
What amenities does 8700 FRAN DEL DRIVE have?
Some of 8700 FRAN DEL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8700 FRAN DEL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8700 FRAN DEL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8700 FRAN DEL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8700 FRAN DEL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Friendly.
Does 8700 FRAN DEL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8700 FRAN DEL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8700 FRAN DEL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8700 FRAN DEL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8700 FRAN DEL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8700 FRAN DEL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8700 FRAN DEL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8700 FRAN DEL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8700 FRAN DEL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8700 FRAN DEL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8700 FRAN DEL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8700 FRAN DEL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

