Friendly, MD
2203 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE
Last updated February 24 2020 at 7:26 AM

2203 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE

2203 Old Fort Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2203 Old Fort Hills Drive, Friendly, MD 20744

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
garage
tennis court
This 3 bedroom, 3 full baths, the pet-friendly home has everything you need from upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances, black cabinets with backsplash, breakfast bar, ceramic tile, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, separate laundry/utility room, one car garage. huge fenced in backyard with a deck for entertaining. Basketball and tennis courts in the community. Located minutes from National Harbor, MGM, and Tanger outlet. Close to several major routes. Easy commute to DC, NOVA, Pentagon, Crystal City, Joint Base Andrews, and Bolling AFB.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE have any available units?
2203 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Friendly, MD.
What amenities does 2203 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE have?
Some of 2203 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2203 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2203 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2203 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2203 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2203 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2203 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2203 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2203 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2203 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2203 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2203 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2203 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

