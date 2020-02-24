2203 OLD FORT HILLS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking garage tennis court

This 3 bedroom, 3 full baths, the pet-friendly home has everything you need from upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances, black cabinets with backsplash, breakfast bar, ceramic tile, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, separate laundry/utility room, one car garage. huge fenced in backyard with a deck for entertaining. Basketball and tennis courts in the community. Located minutes from National Harbor, MGM, and Tanger outlet. Close to several major routes. Easy commute to DC, NOVA, Pentagon, Crystal City, Joint Base Andrews, and Bolling AFB.