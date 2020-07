Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning extra storage refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table shuffle board 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access lobby yoga accessible business center cc payments coffee bar e-payments green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access kickboxing studio new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Bainbridge Jefferson Place is a two-time winner of the Elite Online Reputation Awards given to the top 1% of properties!! Jefferson Place is home to luxurious brand-new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with modern designs that are sure to impress! Our spacious and stunning floor plans feature designer inspired kitchens with quartz counters, white oaks cabinets, and a full stainless steel appliance package. Complimenting hardwood style flooring, brushed nickel finished fixtures, and plush carpeting come together to give you a home that truly stands out. Live the easy life with included washers and dryers, oversized closets, built-in USB charging outlets and scenic mountain views from your patio or balcony. Bainbridge Jefferson Place was planned with easy living in mind! Entertain your loved ones at our lounge area with fire pit, visit the game room with pool table and shuffleboard, or gather for some friendly competition at the outdoor green space with bean bag toss. When you ...