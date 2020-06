Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fully renovated in the heart of downtown! Historic elegance with modern comfort. New kitchen, baths -- the works! Bright and sunny with custom trim, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Stunning master bedroom with a private sunroom, generous walk-in closet and oversized luxury shower. New mini-splits throughout for ideal zoned climate control. Off street parking included in a private lot. Available furnished or unfurnished for short or long-term lease. Utilities included in pricing. Contact me today for your private showing! Available mid-August.