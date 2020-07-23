All apartments in Frederick
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:30 AM

531 HEATHER RIDGE DRIVE

531 Heather Ridge Drive · (301) 696-1196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

531 Heather Ridge Drive, Frederick, MD 21702
Heather Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9J · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 964 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
Penthouse Condo for Rent! Walk into your very own Penthouse Suite. Spacious living area with new carpet and new paint. Upscale kitchen with custom cabinets, new appliances, new luxury vinyl plank flooring & plenty of counter space. Master bedroom suite with two walk-in closets. Full bathroom with new tub, new shower & new luxury vinyl plank flooring. 2nd bedroom great size. Neighborhood with sidewalks & tot-lot playground. Close to shopping, public transportation, restaurants, & major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 HEATHER RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
531 HEATHER RIDGE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Frederick, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frederick Rent Report.
What amenities does 531 HEATHER RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 531 HEATHER RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 HEATHER RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
531 HEATHER RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 HEATHER RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 531 HEATHER RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frederick.
Does 531 HEATHER RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 531 HEATHER RIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 531 HEATHER RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 531 HEATHER RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 HEATHER RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 531 HEATHER RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 531 HEATHER RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 531 HEATHER RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 531 HEATHER RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 531 HEATHER RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
