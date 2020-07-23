531 HEATHER RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Penthouse Condo for Rent! Walk into your very own Penthouse Suite. Spacious living area with new carpet and new paint. Upscale kitchen with custom cabinets, new appliances, new luxury vinyl plank flooring & plenty of counter space. Master bedroom suite with two walk-in closets. Full bathroom with new tub, new shower & new luxury vinyl plank flooring. 2nd bedroom great size. Neighborhood with sidewalks & tot-lot playground. Close to shopping, public transportation, restaurants, & major highways.