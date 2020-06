Amenities

Luxury living in the heart of Frederick! Available immediately! This one bedroom apartment w/ loft has been completely renovated keeping the original character of this historic building. Hardwoods throughout, stainless steel appliances, updated lighting w/ a washer & dryer in the unit. Water, sewer & trash are included in the rent. Awesome location and move in ready! This is a must see....It won't last long! Be sure to check out the virtual tour!