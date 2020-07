Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Newly Renovated two bedroom unit located just minutes from downtown Frederick! Settle down in your spacious 1000 square foot unit complete with full kitchen featuring wood cabinets, beautiful countertops, brand new floors and appliances! Enjoy the spacious dining and living area complete with personal balcony and more than enough storage. With this apartment parking will never be an issue because you will have your own personal parking spot! Contact us today to learn more or schedule a tour!

Spacious Community Minutes from Downtown Frederick! We strive to create a secure community where children can play and adults can take pride in where they rest their head at night!