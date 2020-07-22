12803 Boxwood Court

Room for rent near libertytown - Property Id: 180534
Room in large lovely home with shared bathroom and kitchen and family room privileges. Furnished or unfurnished. Good for female student or traveler visiting the area. Close to Frederick. Background and reference checks a must. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180534 Property Id 180534
No Dogs Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
