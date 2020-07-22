12803 Boxwood Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher some paid utils microwave furnished carpet

Room for rent near libertytown - Property Id: 180534



Room in large lovely home with shared bathroom and kitchen and family room privileges. Furnished or unfurnished. Good for female student or traveler visiting the area. Close to Frederick. Background and reference checks a must.

No Dogs Allowed



