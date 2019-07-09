510 LANARK WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Great house in desirable Four Corners location available for rent for the first time. Wood floors throughout the upper levels, the main level features an updated kitchen and modern appliances, and the living room and dining room. On the next level up, a bedroom and shared bath, and a generous sized master bedroom with attached bath. The top level is a loft style third bedroom. Great recreation room in the basement with a convenient half bath. Rear exit from basement leads to private, fenced backyard with cozy patio. Amazing location is <3 miles from 495, Downtown Silver Spring, Metro, groceries, dining, Sligo Creek Park & Golf, YMCA & much more. Available now.