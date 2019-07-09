All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:58 PM

510 LANARK WAY

510 Lanark Way · No Longer Available
Location

510 Lanark Way, Four Corners, MD 20901
South Four Corners

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Great house in desirable Four Corners location available for rent for the first time. Wood floors throughout the upper levels, the main level features an updated kitchen and modern appliances, and the living room and dining room. On the next level up, a bedroom and shared bath, and a generous sized master bedroom with attached bath. The top level is a loft style third bedroom. Great recreation room in the basement with a convenient half bath. Rear exit from basement leads to private, fenced backyard with cozy patio. Amazing location is <3 miles from 495, Downtown Silver Spring, Metro, groceries, dining, Sligo Creek Park & Golf, YMCA & much more. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 LANARK WAY have any available units?
510 LANARK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, MD.
What amenities does 510 LANARK WAY have?
Some of 510 LANARK WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 LANARK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
510 LANARK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 LANARK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 510 LANARK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 510 LANARK WAY offer parking?
No, 510 LANARK WAY does not offer parking.
Does 510 LANARK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 LANARK WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 LANARK WAY have a pool?
No, 510 LANARK WAY does not have a pool.
Does 510 LANARK WAY have accessible units?
No, 510 LANARK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 510 LANARK WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 LANARK WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 LANARK WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 LANARK WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
