All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 501 University Blvd W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, MD
/
501 University Blvd W
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

501 University Blvd W

501 University Boulevard West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

501 University Boulevard West, Four Corners, MD 20901

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely 4BR/2 BA Single Family in Silver Spring. Step into a cozy foyer that opens to the living room with a decorative fireplace and wood floors. Separate dining space that leads to the galley style kitchen with updated appliances, ample counter space and tiled flooring. Carpeted master bedroom with great natural light and a spacious closet with built-in shelving. There are two additional bedrooms with great closet space and a hall bath. Finished lower level with added living space, fireplace, and full bath. The bedroom on this level has a huge walk-in closet!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5569224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 University Blvd W have any available units?
501 University Blvd W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, MD.
What amenities does 501 University Blvd W have?
Some of 501 University Blvd W's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 University Blvd W currently offering any rent specials?
501 University Blvd W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 University Blvd W pet-friendly?
No, 501 University Blvd W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 501 University Blvd W offer parking?
No, 501 University Blvd W does not offer parking.
Does 501 University Blvd W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 University Blvd W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 University Blvd W have a pool?
No, 501 University Blvd W does not have a pool.
Does 501 University Blvd W have accessible units?
No, 501 University Blvd W does not have accessible units.
Does 501 University Blvd W have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 University Blvd W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 University Blvd W have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 University Blvd W does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDForest Glen, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCalverton, MDTakoma Park, MD
Glenmont, MDColesville, MDFairland, MDAspen Hill, MDCollege Park, MDChillum, MDNorth Kensington, MDBeltsville, MDSouth Kensington, MDBurtonsville, MDCloverly, MDChevy Chase, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
University of Maryland-College Park