Fort Washington, MD
9205 Loughran Rd
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

9205 Loughran Rd

9205 Loughran Road · No Longer Available
Location

9205 Loughran Road, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Magnificent Home Minutes from DC - Property Id: 146869

Move-in to your dream home. Huge beautiful backyard, 5 minutes away from National Harbor, 20 mins from downtown DC and 8 mins to VA. Enter beautiful living, room separate dining and a huge separate family room with welcoming fireplace. Well lit, granite countertops, new kitchen stainless steel appliances, new remodeled bathrooms, new carpet all throughout. Four bedrooms can be converted to study, gym, or anything you desire only limited by your imagination. Don't miss this opportunity to stay this close to DC/VA in such a beautiful neighborhood!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146869p
Property Id 146869

(RLNE5089603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9205 Loughran Rd have any available units?
9205 Loughran Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
What amenities does 9205 Loughran Rd have?
Some of 9205 Loughran Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9205 Loughran Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9205 Loughran Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9205 Loughran Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9205 Loughran Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9205 Loughran Rd offer parking?
No, 9205 Loughran Rd does not offer parking.
Does 9205 Loughran Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9205 Loughran Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9205 Loughran Rd have a pool?
No, 9205 Loughran Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9205 Loughran Rd have accessible units?
No, 9205 Loughran Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9205 Loughran Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9205 Loughran Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9205 Loughran Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9205 Loughran Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
