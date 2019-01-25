All apartments in Fort Washington
908 Park Terr.
908 Park Terr

908 Park Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

908 Park Terrace, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Huge 4+ BR House on Big Lot in Ft. Washington!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this huge detached house on large lot near the Potomac river! Main level has a living, dining, family rooms, half bath, access to big outdoor deck and yard. Theres 4 bedrooms on the second level including a wonderful master suite with bath and Private huge deck with views of the Potomac River! Basement has lots of room/possible 5th bedroom, and has a small kitchenette. property includes a two car garage and it is located just off a cul-de-sac. [Owners qualification guidelines: credit score 600+, combined annual income $70K+. ] Vouchers are accepted if covers full rent amount. $50 non-refundable application fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. Contact Brian through link to schedule showing.

(RLNE5467077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 908 Park Terr have any available units?
908 Park Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
Is 908 Park Terr currently offering any rent specials?
908 Park Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Park Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 Park Terr is pet friendly.
Does 908 Park Terr offer parking?
Yes, 908 Park Terr offers parking.
Does 908 Park Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Park Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Park Terr have a pool?
No, 908 Park Terr does not have a pool.
Does 908 Park Terr have accessible units?
No, 908 Park Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Park Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 Park Terr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 Park Terr have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 Park Terr does not have units with air conditioning.

