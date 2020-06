Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Charming 3BR/2.5BA Colonial nestled on a corner lot. Well maintained home with nice natural lighting and space. A carport and spacious yard are an extra bonus. Short distance to metro bus stop. Conveniently located near MGM and National Harbor. So, stop by and make this YOUR NEW HOME!