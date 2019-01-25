Amenities

612 Mace Drive, Fort Washington, MD 20744 - THIS HOME WILL TAKE YOUR BREATH AWAY!



A gorgeous home with 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms and 2 car attached garage. If that was not enough, a fully furnished lower level awaits you with over 4,500 square feet of living space to enjoy. The grand two story foyer will begin your tour on the first level of the formal living, dining, office/den, gathering room and kitchen. The kitchen is truly a chef's dream with granite countertops, an enormous amount of cabinets, fully equipped with Side-by-side refrigerator, double wall oven, separate range and dishwasher. On the second level, you escape to the 4 private bedrooms including the Owner's Retreat with sitting area and en suite bath with dual closets. In the lower level, you will entertaining area and more entertaining area. You have to take a look to believe it. The home is conveniently located close to restaurants, entertainment, recreation, shopping and much more. Do not wait because this home will not last!



Pets Considered on case-by-case



Renter pays all Utilities.



**Tenants are subject to the following charges.

$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program

$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program



