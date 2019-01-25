All apartments in Fort Washington
Last updated November 13 2019

612 Mace Drive

612 Mace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

612 Mace Drive, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
612 Mace Drive, Fort Washington, MD 20744 - THIS HOME WILL TAKE YOUR BREATH AWAY!

A gorgeous home with 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms and 2 car attached garage. If that was not enough, a fully furnished lower level awaits you with over 4,500 square feet of living space to enjoy. The grand two story foyer will begin your tour on the first level of the formal living, dining, office/den, gathering room and kitchen. The kitchen is truly a chef's dream with granite countertops, an enormous amount of cabinets, fully equipped with Side-by-side refrigerator, double wall oven, separate range and dishwasher. On the second level, you escape to the 4 private bedrooms including the Owner's Retreat with sitting area and en suite bath with dual closets. In the lower level, you will entertaining area and more entertaining area. You have to take a look to believe it. The home is conveniently located close to restaurants, entertainment, recreation, shopping and much more. Do not wait because this home will not last!

Pets Considered on case-by-case

Renter pays all Utilities.

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Make sure to watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/YTxxKlL3U_A

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/nova

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call 240-442-2575 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.
http://www.MarylandPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5150793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Mace Drive have any available units?
612 Mace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
What amenities does 612 Mace Drive have?
Some of 612 Mace Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Mace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
612 Mace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Mace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Mace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 612 Mace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 612 Mace Drive offers parking.
Does 612 Mace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Mace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Mace Drive have a pool?
No, 612 Mace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 612 Mace Drive have accessible units?
No, 612 Mace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Mace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 Mace Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Mace Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 612 Mace Drive has units with air conditioning.
