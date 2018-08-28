119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

**This SF features 5 BR, 3.5 Baths, Colonial w/2 ADDITIONAL rooms in basement, Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Corian Counters, Large Deck, Newer Bath, Ceramic Tile, Hardwood Floors, Drive Way/w 2 car garage, Nice Size Back Yard for Entertaining, & more. National Golf Club blocks away. Close to Fort Washington National Park, National Harbor Waterfront, MGM National Harbor, marinas, restaurants I495, and shopping outlets. No pets and non smoker only. The landlord is looking for the following: Qualifications: 640 (+) Credit Score Income $100,000 (+). COVID-19 NOTICE: Please follow these COVID-19 practices: Face masks or facial coverings are required at all times, and all visitors to wear gloves. Please remove shoes or wear booties. There should only be 1 Agent and 2 Buyers while viewing homes per COVID-19 Guidelines. Please practice social distancing while showing or viewing this home. **THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!!**