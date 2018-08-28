All apartments in Fort Washington
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:19 AM

119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E

119 St Andrews Drive · (301) 794-9400
Location

119 St Andrews Drive, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2168 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**This SF features 5 BR, 3.5 Baths, Colonial w/2 ADDITIONAL rooms in basement, Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Corian Counters, Large Deck, Newer Bath, Ceramic Tile, Hardwood Floors, Drive Way/w 2 car garage, Nice Size Back Yard for Entertaining, & more. National Golf Club blocks away. Close to Fort Washington National Park, National Harbor Waterfront, MGM National Harbor, marinas, restaurants I495, and shopping outlets. No pets and non smoker only. The landlord is looking for the following: Qualifications: 640 (+) Credit Score Income $100,000 (+). COVID-19 NOTICE: Please follow these COVID-19 practices: Face masks or facial coverings are required at all times, and all visitors to wear gloves. Please remove shoes or wear booties. There should only be 1 Agent and 2 Buyers while viewing homes per COVID-19 Guidelines. Please practice social distancing while showing or viewing this home. **THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!!**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E have any available units?
119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E have?
Some of 119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E currently offering any rent specials?
119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E pet-friendly?
No, 119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Washington.
Does 119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E offer parking?
Yes, 119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E offers parking.
Does 119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E have a pool?
No, 119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E does not have a pool.
Does 119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E have accessible units?
No, 119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E does not have accessible units.
Does 119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E does not have units with air conditioning.
