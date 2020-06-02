7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool

Welcome to luxury living , Maintenance free at its finest 6 year old 3 level, spacious open floor plan townhouse with all the upgrades From the brick front to the beautiful large deck , granite counter top , stainless steel appliance hardwood floor , moving ready settled just minutes from all major highway The first floor has a bedroom,full bath and rec room. The main level is very open with a spacious gourmet kitchen and a dining room and family room. The upper level has a master suite and a second bedroom with guest bath. washer and dryer is located on the top floor with the bedrooms The community has a fabulous amenity package with club house, exercise room, pool, tot lot. photos does not do any justice , new photos coming soon .