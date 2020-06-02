All apartments in Fort Meade
Fort Meade, MD
7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:29 PM

7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD

7337 Old Calvary Road · (301) 540-2232
Location

7337 Old Calvary Road, Fort Meade, MD 21076

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1920 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Welcome to luxury living , Maintenance free at its finest 6 year old 3 level, spacious open floor plan townhouse with all the upgrades From the brick front to the beautiful large deck , granite counter top , stainless steel appliance hardwood floor , moving ready settled just minutes from all major highway The first floor has a bedroom,full bath and rec room. The main level is very open with a spacious gourmet kitchen and a dining room and family room. The upper level has a master suite and a second bedroom with guest bath. washer and dryer is located on the top floor with the bedrooms The community has a fabulous amenity package with club house, exercise room, pool, tot lot. photos does not do any justice , new photos coming soon .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD have any available units?
7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD have?
Some of 7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Meade.
Does 7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD offer parking?
No, 7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD has a pool.
Does 7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
