Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2506 Overdale Pl
2506 Overdale Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Forestville
Cheap Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location
2506 Overdale Place, Forestville, MD 20747
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1296 square foot single family home has 4 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. It is located at 2506 Overdale Pl District Heights, Maryland.
(RLNE4819395)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2506 Overdale Pl have any available units?
2506 Overdale Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forestville, MD
.
What amenities does 2506 Overdale Pl have?
Some of 2506 Overdale Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2506 Overdale Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2506 Overdale Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 Overdale Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2506 Overdale Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2506 Overdale Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2506 Overdale Pl offers parking.
Does 2506 Overdale Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2506 Overdale Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 Overdale Pl have a pool?
No, 2506 Overdale Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2506 Overdale Pl have accessible units?
No, 2506 Overdale Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 Overdale Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2506 Overdale Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2506 Overdale Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2506 Overdale Pl has units with air conditioning.
