1840 Forest Park Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 BR/ 2F 2H BA in District Heights! Step into a spacious living room with great natural light and separate dining area. Updated kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, excellent counter space and plenty of cabinetry for storage. Immediate access from eat-in kitchen to the deck and backyard. Great for entertaining and relaxing! The upper level of the home has a master bedroom with ample closet space and master bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms with access to the updated hall bath. Finished basement has additional living space.



Dogs 25 lbs and under considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney @baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5181141)