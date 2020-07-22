All apartments in Forestville
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

1840 Forest Park Dr

1840 Forest Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1840 Forest Park Drive, Forestville, MD 20747

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 BR/ 2F 2H BA in District Heights! Step into a spacious living room with great natural light and separate dining area. Updated kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, excellent counter space and plenty of cabinetry for storage. Immediate access from eat-in kitchen to the deck and backyard. Great for entertaining and relaxing! The upper level of the home has a master bedroom with ample closet space and master bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms with access to the updated hall bath. Finished basement has additional living space.

Dogs 25 lbs and under considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney @baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5181141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 Forest Park Dr have any available units?
1840 Forest Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forestville, MD.
What amenities does 1840 Forest Park Dr have?
Some of 1840 Forest Park Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 Forest Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1840 Forest Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 Forest Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1840 Forest Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1840 Forest Park Dr offer parking?
No, 1840 Forest Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1840 Forest Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1840 Forest Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 Forest Park Dr have a pool?
No, 1840 Forest Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1840 Forest Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 1840 Forest Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 Forest Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1840 Forest Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1840 Forest Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1840 Forest Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
