Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

806 Quade St

806 Quade Street · (202) 655-4050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

806 Quade Street, Forest Heights, MD 20745
Forest Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1700 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available 07/15/20 Perfect Starter Home 3 Level Semi-Detached TH - Property Id: 113990

Perfect starter home for a deserving family looking to upgrade from apartment living. This home offers three finished levels; entry level has living/dining room combo, cozy kitchen, bonus enclosed porch (den/play area) & a powder room. Retreat to the upstairs where you will find 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Head to the basement where you will find a secondary family room or entertainment space and laundry room; plus off street parking, ample yard space & shed.

Close to shopping, the new Top Golf, Tanger Outlets and MGM National Harbor. Located off Capital Beltway with quick easy access to Downtown DC via I 295 & Virginia via the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

Tenant pays rent and utilities (Electricity, Gas & Water). Call 202-655-4050 today to schedule your private tour.

Avoid Scams: We would NEVER ask you to wire or send funds for a property sight unseen; that amazing "deal" with the listings values lowered does not exist. If it sounds to good to be true, it is.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113990
Property Id 113990

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Quade St have any available units?
806 Quade St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 806 Quade St have?
Some of 806 Quade St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Quade St currently offering any rent specials?
806 Quade St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Quade St pet-friendly?
No, 806 Quade St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Heights.
Does 806 Quade St offer parking?
Yes, 806 Quade St does offer parking.
Does 806 Quade St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 Quade St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Quade St have a pool?
No, 806 Quade St does not have a pool.
Does 806 Quade St have accessible units?
No, 806 Quade St does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Quade St have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 Quade St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 806 Quade St have units with air conditioning?
No, 806 Quade St does not have units with air conditioning.
