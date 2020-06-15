806 Quade St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available 07/15/20 Perfect Starter Home 3 Level Semi-Detached TH - Property Id: 113990



Perfect starter home for a deserving family looking to upgrade from apartment living. This home offers three finished levels; entry level has living/dining room combo, cozy kitchen, bonus enclosed porch (den/play area) & a powder room. Retreat to the upstairs where you will find 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Head to the basement where you will find a secondary family room or entertainment space and laundry room; plus off street parking, ample yard space & shed.



Close to shopping, the new Top Golf, Tanger Outlets and MGM National Harbor. Located off Capital Beltway with quick easy access to Downtown DC via I 295 & Virginia via the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.



Tenant pays rent and utilities (Electricity, Gas & Water). Call 202-655-4050 today to schedule your private tour.



Avoid Scams: We would NEVER ask you to wire or send funds for a property sight unseen; that amazing "deal" with the listings values lowered does not exist. If it sounds to good to be true, it is.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113990

No Pets Allowed



