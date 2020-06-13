/
3 bedroom apartments
173 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Forest Glen, MD
Forest Estates
1507 WOODMAN AVE
1507 Woodman Avenue, Forest Glen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1480 sqft
Wonderful split level with living room and dining room with wood floors. Large renovated kitchen and porch on 1sr floor.3 bedrooms and 1 full bath on 2nd floor. Carpeted family room, full bath and laundry on lower level. Large backyard.
9702 DAMERON DRIVE
9702 Dameron Drive, Forest Glen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2113 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9702 DAMERON DRIVE in Forest Glen. View photos, descriptions and more!
Forest Estates
1513 Woodman Ave
1513 Woodman Avenue, Forest Glen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1513 Woodman Ave Available 05/15/20 Stunning 3BR/2BA Split Level Home in Silver Spring with TONS of upgrades! - Welcome home to your stunning 3BR/2BA split level home in Silver Spring! Enjoy the recently remodeled kitchen with quartz counters,
9826 HOLLOW GLEN PLACE
9826 Hollow Glen Place, Forest Glen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1028 sqft
Move in Ready! 2 level Condo Townhome. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Walkout back, kitchen. Windows replaced 2018, Storm door replaced June 2019. Easy access to I-495, Forest Glen Metro, downtown Silver Spring and Rock Creek Park. Extra storage.
Results within 1 mile of Forest Glen
Wheaton-Glenmont
10701 Amherst Ave
10701 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1450 sqft
Available 07/30/20 Single Family Cape Cod - Property Id: 10743 Charming cottage in great location -- walk (0.7 miles) to Red line metro (Wheaton), shops, cinema, mall, and restaurants.
9514 Pin Oak Dr
9514 Pin Oak Drive, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1674 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath - Silver Spring Single Family Home - New Appliances and Freshly Painted - This home, located in Silver Spring, Maryland, is completely move-in ready.
Wheaton-Glenmont
10504 Amherst Ave
10504 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD
Supersized Home Next to Park Less Than 1 Mile to Wheaton Metro! - If you're searching for an awesome home in a magnificently convenient location, then stop looking because the search is over! Let's talk about location: your home is the last house
2118 Linden Lane
2118 Linden Lane, Silver Spring, MD
2118 Linden Lane Available 07/07/20 Cute Rambler Inside the Beltway - Silver Spring - Very Nice 2 Level Rambler in Excellent Location - 3 bedroom and 2 bath on main, fourth bathroom, kitchen and Den in basement - Sun room and Deck in back of house!
South Kensington
9801 La Duke Drive
9801 La Duke Drive, South Kensington, MD
See Video Here: https://youtu.be/BFi9cRkaJI0 Beautiful Single Family House In the Bethesda Chevy Chase Cluster. New Kitchen & (3) New Bathrooms. Walk 2 Blocks to Rock Creek Park (Beach Drive). Experience the Jogging & Bike Trails.
9013 3rd Avenue
9013 3rd Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 2000; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $2895.00; IMRID9589
North Kensington
2891 FINDLEY ROAD
2891 Findley Road, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2532 sqft
Wonderful 3 level townhome 9ft ceilings with modern open floor plan.
Wheaton-Glenmont
10958 RAMPART WAY
10958 Rampart Way, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1382 sqft
Clean and well lit townhome located blocks from metro rail and public transportation. Table space kitchen with deck off of the dining room. Bay window in Living room. Next to Woodfield Mall/Wheaton Plaza restaurants and shopping.
9207 COLESVILLE ROAD
9207 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, MD
Ideal for home office. One mile from Silver Spring Metro and I-495. Walking distance to vibrant Silver Spring down town.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Glen
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,782
1410 sqft
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional.
4701 Willard
4701 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,891
1927 sqft
City living with a luxury atmosphere. Units offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and enclosed glass sunrooms with spectacular views of the National Cathedral. Near Friendship Heights Metro and Whole Foods and U.S. Embassies.
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,426
2321 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1170 sqft
Within walking distance of Twinbrook Metro station. Five-minute drive to Capital Beltway. Community features a picnic area with grills, pool, playground and courts for volleyball, tennis, basketball and racquetball.
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1850 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1300 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1334 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.
Summit Hills
8484 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,151
1200 sqft
Spacious, fully equipped apartment homes close to the metro station. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, community garden, putting green, swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Pet-sitting and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,162
1519 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,230
1357 sqft
Located just off Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda's most desirable location. Food, nightlife and shopping nearby. 24-hour gym, yoga and cool clubhouse for all tenants. Convenient key fob access for easy and safe entry.
