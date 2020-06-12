/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:01 PM
152 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Forest Glen, MD
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9800 Georgia Ave
9800 Georgia Avenue, Forest Glen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
Silver Spring condo. 2 min walk to metro station. - Property Id: 281481 Silver Spring, MD $ 1,799 per month (1-year lease minimum) 2 bedroom apartment, 1 and 1/2 bathrooms. Large bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Forest Glen
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Wheaton-Glenmont
6 Units Available
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1031 sqft
Close to Wheaton Metro Station and Highway 97, these apartments feature a modern kitchen, lots of closet space and laundry facilities. This desirable housing complex includes a gym, a courtyard and a beautiful community garden.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
10 Units Available
Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1056 sqft
Welcome home to Earle Manor Apartments. We're conveniently located on Georgia Ave in Wheaton MD. You’ll have easy access to buses, the Metro (Red Line), and I-495. Explore an eclectic range of nearby restaurants. Catch a movie at the AMC Theatre.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Wheaton-Glenmont
18 Units Available
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1070 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
5 Units Available
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1235 sqft
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
6 Units Available
8600 Apartments
8600 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
920 sqft
Units feature heat and A/C, hardwood floors and spacious floor plans. Community has state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry facility. Excellent location close to downtown Silver Spring.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
7 Units Available
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1052 sqft
Modern, urban and exciting, located in the affluent Wheaton suburb just off University Blvd W. Enjoy immediate access to the Metro, as well as on-site lobby and parking/garage provision. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804
3333 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
** Utilities Included * Positively Wow! This spacious condo offers plenty of light with large windows, glamorous balcony perfect for Al-Fresco dining, great entertaining space, ample storage, a master bedroom w/walk-in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Glen
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
102 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1193 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:48pm
$
25 Units Available
Wisconsin Place
4440 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,884
1105 sqft
Great location in Friendship Heights between Chevy Chase and Mazza Gallerie. Select from studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with open kitchens, huge closets and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
$
59 Units Available
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1082 sqft
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
29 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:48pm
$
Van Ness - Forest Hills
32 Units Available
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,497
1335 sqft
Amenities at 3003 Van Ness are rarely rivaled in Washington, D.C. Clubhouse, media room and Olympic-sized swimming pool, to name a few. Recently renovated and near Connecticut Avenue. Expect 24-hour gym and internet access.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:48pm
$
24 Units Available
4701 Willard
4701 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,528
1567 sqft
City living with a luxury atmosphere. Units offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and enclosed glass sunrooms with spectacular views of the National Cathedral. Near Friendship Heights Metro and Whole Foods and U.S. Embassies.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:48pm
$
20 Units Available
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1131 sqft
Nestled in the center of Nolte Park, these high-rise apartments let you live in a park atmosphere. Enjoy oversized balconies, granite counters, hardwood floors and a dog park. Silver Spring Metro is steps away.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 02:48pm
$
13 Units Available
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1110 sqft
Can't beat this location close to Capital Crescent Trail, Bethesda Metro Station and easy access to downtown D.C. Bright, roomy apartments with hardwood floors and huge closets.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
41 Units Available
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1099 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
20 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,882
1208 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
16 Units Available
Heritage at Silver Spring
8021 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1075 sqft
Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes just minutes from the city. Enjoy pool with poolside Wi-Fi, fitness center, luxury clubhouse. Easy access to local dining, shopping and entertainment. Public transit available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
24 Units Available
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
14 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1020 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
35 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Wheaton-Glenmont
29 Units Available
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1049 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
The Lockwood
11431 Lockwood Dr, White Oak, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
848 sqft
Located one block from Route 29 and 1 mile from I-495. Also within walking distance of the FDA White Oak Campus and White Oak Shopping Center. Apartments feature large windows and private balconies or patios.
