All apartments in Forest Glen
Find more places like 9900 Georgia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Glen, MD
/
9900 Georgia Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

9900 Georgia Avenue

9900 Georgia Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1359695
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Forest Glen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9900 Georgia Avenue, Forest Glen, MD 20902

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 707 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
parking
pool
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
1BR condo located on the top floor of a 7 story condo building near the Forest Glenn Metro station. Enjoy privacy and view of the swimming-pool. Modern kitchen, good closet space, carpet only 1 year old. All utilities included. Free parking and short walk to Metro. Ready for immediate occupancy (after approval). Laundry-room on same floor (no charge). Convenient to Beltway and downtown Silver Spring.
Just a block from the Forest Glen Metro! Near downtown Silver Spring and Washington, DC, access to the Beltway etc. On-site swimming-pool (open May to September), playground & more!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9900 Georgia Avenue have any available units?
9900 Georgia Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9900 Georgia Avenue have?
Some of 9900 Georgia Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9900 Georgia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9900 Georgia Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9900 Georgia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9900 Georgia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Glen.
Does 9900 Georgia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9900 Georgia Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9900 Georgia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9900 Georgia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9900 Georgia Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9900 Georgia Avenue has a pool.
Does 9900 Georgia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9900 Georgia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9900 Georgia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9900 Georgia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9900 Georgia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9900 Georgia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9900 Georgia Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest Glen 1 BedroomsForest Glen 2 Bedrooms
Forest Glen 3 BedroomsForest Glen Apartments with Balcony
Forest Glen Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VA
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA
Damascus, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MDLowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity