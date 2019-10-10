All apartments in Forest Glen
Find more places like 9817 Darcy Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Glen, MD
/
9817 Darcy Forest Drive
Last updated October 10 2019 at 4:59 AM

9817 Darcy Forest Drive

9817 Darcy Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forest Glen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9817 Darcy Forest Drive, Forest Glen, MD 20910

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous and spacious 3 BR/2BA and 2 HBA end unit Town House in an amazing location! This house has an open floor plan with beautiful, updated and functional kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter tops and gas stove top, hardwood floors, large dining area and plenty of storage, Jacuzzi tub in master bath, attached 2 car garage and great deck.
Wonderful location for commuters just 50 feet away from the Forest Glen Metro station (Red line), 0.5 miles to Beltway and in close proximity to Downtown Silver Spring with all the restaurants and shopping it has to offer.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9817 Darcy Forest Drive have any available units?
9817 Darcy Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Glen, MD.
What amenities does 9817 Darcy Forest Drive have?
Some of 9817 Darcy Forest Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9817 Darcy Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9817 Darcy Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9817 Darcy Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9817 Darcy Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9817 Darcy Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9817 Darcy Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 9817 Darcy Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9817 Darcy Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9817 Darcy Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 9817 Darcy Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9817 Darcy Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 9817 Darcy Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9817 Darcy Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9817 Darcy Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9817 Darcy Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9817 Darcy Forest Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest Glen 1 BedroomsForest Glen 2 Bedrooms
Forest Glen 3 BedroomsForest Glen Apartments with Balcony
Forest Glen Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VA
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA
Damascus, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MDLowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia