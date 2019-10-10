9817 Darcy Forest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous and spacious 3 BR/2BA and 2 HBA end unit Town House in an amazing location! This house has an open floor plan with beautiful, updated and functional kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter tops and gas stove top, hardwood floors, large dining area and plenty of storage, Jacuzzi tub in master bath, attached 2 car garage and great deck.

Wonderful location for commuters just 50 feet away from the Forest Glen Metro station (Red line), 0.5 miles to Beltway and in close proximity to Downtown Silver Spring with all the restaurants and shopping it has to offer.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.