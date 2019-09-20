All apartments in Forest Glen
Find more places like 9802 Georgia Ave. Apt. #303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Glen, MD
/
9802 Georgia Ave. Apt. #303
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

9802 Georgia Ave. Apt. #303

9802 Georgia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forest Glen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9802 Georgia Avenue, Forest Glen, MD 20902

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
tennis court
lobby
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
lobby
tennis court
An Efficiency Apartment on the Third Floor of the Americana Finnmark in Silver Spring RIGHT NEXT TO FOREST GLEN METRO - An efficiency apartment located on the upper-most third floor of the Americana Finnmark in Silver Spring; conveniently located right next to the Forest Glen Metro. Enter via the kitchen area that includes a gas range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To the right is a full tiled bath. This unit has 3 closets and wall to wall carpeting in the living areas.No pets please! Lot parking is included in rent. All utilities included, tenant just pays cable/phone/net. Call WMS at 301-654-1400 to view.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2024001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9802 Georgia Ave. Apt. #303 have any available units?
9802 Georgia Ave. Apt. #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Glen, MD.
What amenities does 9802 Georgia Ave. Apt. #303 have?
Some of 9802 Georgia Ave. Apt. #303's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9802 Georgia Ave. Apt. #303 currently offering any rent specials?
9802 Georgia Ave. Apt. #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9802 Georgia Ave. Apt. #303 pet-friendly?
No, 9802 Georgia Ave. Apt. #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Glen.
Does 9802 Georgia Ave. Apt. #303 offer parking?
Yes, 9802 Georgia Ave. Apt. #303 offers parking.
Does 9802 Georgia Ave. Apt. #303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9802 Georgia Ave. Apt. #303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9802 Georgia Ave. Apt. #303 have a pool?
No, 9802 Georgia Ave. Apt. #303 does not have a pool.
Does 9802 Georgia Ave. Apt. #303 have accessible units?
No, 9802 Georgia Ave. Apt. #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 9802 Georgia Ave. Apt. #303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9802 Georgia Ave. Apt. #303 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9802 Georgia Ave. Apt. #303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9802 Georgia Ave. Apt. #303 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest Glen 1 BedroomsForest Glen 2 Bedrooms
Forest Glen 3 BedroomsForest Glen Apartments with Balcony
Forest Glen Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VA
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA
Damascus, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MDLowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia