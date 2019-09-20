9802 Georgia Ave. Apt. #303

Amenities
An Efficiency Apartment on the Third Floor of the Americana Finnmark in Silver Spring RIGHT NEXT TO FOREST GLEN METRO - An efficiency apartment located on the upper-most third floor of the Americana Finnmark in Silver Spring; conveniently located right next to the Forest Glen Metro. Enter via the kitchen area that includes a gas range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To the right is a full tiled bath. This unit has 3 closets and wall to wall carpeting in the living areas.No pets please! Lot parking is included in rent. All utilities included, tenant just pays cable/phone/net. Call WMS at 301-654-1400 to view.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2024001)