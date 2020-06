Amenities

1 bedroom/1 bathroom garden style condo. Come home to this this gorgeous and cozy renovated kitchen & bathroom! The recent upgrades include new stainless steel appliances, countertops, & custom tile design. Laundry room with bike rack. Packing space and storage area convey with unit. Great location in Silver Spring off 495 and walking distance to Forest Glen Metro with schools & shopping nearby. Come check out this new renovation!