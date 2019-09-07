9734 GLEN AVENUE

Amenities

Amazing, fully-renovated, 3-bedroom condo with hardwood floors throughout. Fully renovated kitchen, with all new appliances, counter tops, cabinetry, sink, and flooring. Hardwood floors just refinished. Fully renovated bathroom. Fresh designer paint throughout. Good size bedrooms with ample closet space. Water, gas & electric INCLUDED IN RENT! Private storage and parking. Conveniently located in Forest Glen within walking distance to Metro station. Quick access to 495 Beltway, Georgia Avenue shopping and restaurants. Minutes to Holy Cross Hospital and NIH. This condo is priced to rent fast. Don't miss this unique opportunity !