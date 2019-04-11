All apartments in Forest Glen
2122 Darcy Green Place
2122 Darcy Green Place

2122 Darcy Green Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2122 Darcy Green Pl, Forest Glen, MD 20910

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Huge 4 level townhouse. New hardwoods and carpet as well. New HVAC units.

4 bedrooms including a full bedroom/family room on top floor with full bathroom. 3 bedrooms on 3rd level with 2 full baths including full bath with soaking tub in Master bedroom. Master bedroom has walk-in closet.

Washer / Dryer on on 3rd level.

Family room or office on ground floor with access to 2 car garage. Large living room / dining room / kitchen adjacent to very large deck perfect for bbqs.

No need for a car as the house is directly next to the METRO Redline Forest Glen Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 Darcy Green Place have any available units?
2122 Darcy Green Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Glen, MD.
What amenities does 2122 Darcy Green Place have?
Some of 2122 Darcy Green Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 Darcy Green Place currently offering any rent specials?
2122 Darcy Green Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 Darcy Green Place pet-friendly?
No, 2122 Darcy Green Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Glen.
Does 2122 Darcy Green Place offer parking?
Yes, 2122 Darcy Green Place offers parking.
Does 2122 Darcy Green Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2122 Darcy Green Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 Darcy Green Place have a pool?
No, 2122 Darcy Green Place does not have a pool.
Does 2122 Darcy Green Place have accessible units?
No, 2122 Darcy Green Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 Darcy Green Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2122 Darcy Green Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2122 Darcy Green Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2122 Darcy Green Place has units with air conditioning.
