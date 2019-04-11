Huge 4 level townhouse. New hardwoods and carpet as well. New HVAC units.
4 bedrooms including a full bedroom/family room on top floor with full bathroom. 3 bedrooms on 3rd level with 2 full baths including full bath with soaking tub in Master bedroom. Master bedroom has walk-in closet.
Washer / Dryer on on 3rd level.
Family room or office on ground floor with access to 2 car garage. Large living room / dining room / kitchen adjacent to very large deck perfect for bbqs.
No need for a car as the house is directly next to the METRO Redline Forest Glen Station.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2122 Darcy Green Place have any available units?
2122 Darcy Green Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Glen, MD.
What amenities does 2122 Darcy Green Place have?
Some of 2122 Darcy Green Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 Darcy Green Place currently offering any rent specials?
2122 Darcy Green Place is not currently offering any rent specials.