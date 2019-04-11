2122 Darcy Green Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Huge 4 level townhouse. New hardwoods and carpet as well. New HVAC units.



4 bedrooms including a full bedroom/family room on top floor with full bathroom. 3 bedrooms on 3rd level with 2 full baths including full bath with soaking tub in Master bedroom. Master bedroom has walk-in closet.



Washer / Dryer on on 3rd level.



Family room or office on ground floor with access to 2 car garage. Large living room / dining room / kitchen adjacent to very large deck perfect for bbqs.



No need for a car as the house is directly next to the METRO Redline Forest Glen Station.