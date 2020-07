Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This totally renovated Rambler has new everything to include appliances, kitchen and bathroom cabinets, all flooring thru-out. New 6' privacy fence and workshop shed. New exterior siding and windows. New interior paint. Close to public transportation and metro rail. Slate patio off living room.